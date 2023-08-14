Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,240.60 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,240.60 crore in June 2023 up 1.76% from Rs. 4,167.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 297.84 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.13% from Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 263.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 195.56 in June 2022.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,877.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.