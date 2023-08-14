English
    Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,240.60 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,240.60 crore in June 2023 up 1.76% from Rs. 4,167.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 297.84 crore in June 2023 up 34.82% from Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.13% from Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 263.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 195.56 in June 2022.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,877.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,240.604,103.414,167.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,240.604,103.414,167.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,385.592,408.582,847.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.77137.72125.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks148.8756.88-118.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost399.38368.51351.88
    Depreciation119.86120.18111.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses699.22650.62608.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax410.92360.91241.37
    Other Income13.2841.929.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax424.20402.84250.69
    Interest129.24134.59107.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.96268.24143.53
    Exceptional Items4.3510.21-34.50
    P/L Before Tax299.31278.45109.03
    Tax100.0382.2938.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities199.28196.1770.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period199.28196.1770.09
    Minority Interest-79.96-57.85-23.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates178.52148.52174.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates297.84286.83220.92
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS263.66253.92195.56
    Diluted EPS263.66253.92195.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS263.66253.92195.56
    Diluted EPS263.66253.92195.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
