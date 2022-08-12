Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 3,021.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 162.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 369.55 crore in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 195.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.60 in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.