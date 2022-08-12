 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 3,021.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 162.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 369.55 crore in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 195.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.60 in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,167.29 3,702.19 3,021.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,167.29 3,702.19 3,021.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,847.05 2,466.10 1,949.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.93 147.69 62.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -118.97 -90.50 -119.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 351.88 331.19 306.41
Depreciation 111.70 108.06 106.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 608.33 590.40 467.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.37 149.25 248.49
Other Income 9.32 16.05 14.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.69 165.30 262.59
Interest 107.17 108.58 117.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.53 56.72 145.29
Exceptional Items -34.50 5.58 -10.61
P/L Before Tax 109.03 62.30 134.68
Tax 38.94 17.39 48.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.09 44.91 86.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.09 44.91 86.56
Minority Interest -23.53 -19.88 -30.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 174.35 169.56 106.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 220.92 194.59 162.22
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 195.56 172.26 143.60
Diluted EPS 195.56 172.26 143.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 195.56 172.26 143.60
Diluted EPS 195.56 172.26 143.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
