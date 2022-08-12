Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 3,021.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 162.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 369.55 crore in June 2021.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 195.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.60 in June 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,167.29
|3,702.19
|3,021.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,167.29
|3,702.19
|3,021.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,847.05
|2,466.10
|1,949.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|125.93
|147.69
|62.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-118.97
|-90.50
|-119.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|351.88
|331.19
|306.41
|Depreciation
|111.70
|108.06
|106.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|608.33
|590.40
|467.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|241.37
|149.25
|248.49
|Other Income
|9.32
|16.05
|14.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|250.69
|165.30
|262.59
|Interest
|107.17
|108.58
|117.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|143.53
|56.72
|145.29
|Exceptional Items
|-34.50
|5.58
|-10.61
|P/L Before Tax
|109.03
|62.30
|134.68
|Tax
|38.94
|17.39
|48.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.09
|44.91
|86.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.09
|44.91
|86.56
|Minority Interest
|-23.53
|-19.88
|-30.57
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|174.35
|169.56
|106.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|220.92
|194.59
|162.22
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|195.56
|172.26
|143.60
|Diluted EPS
|195.56
|172.26
|143.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|195.56
|172.26
|143.60
|Diluted EPS
|195.56
|172.26
|143.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited