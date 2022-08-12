English
    Bengal & Assam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore, up 37.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,167.29 crore in June 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 3,021.44 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.92 crore in June 2022 up 36.18% from Rs. 162.22 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.39 crore in June 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 369.55 crore in June 2021.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 195.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.60 in June 2021.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,167.293,702.193,021.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,167.293,702.193,021.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,847.052,466.101,949.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods125.93147.6962.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-118.97-90.50-119.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost351.88331.19306.41
    Depreciation111.70108.06106.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses608.33590.40467.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.37149.25248.49
    Other Income9.3216.0514.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.69165.30262.59
    Interest107.17108.58117.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.5356.72145.29
    Exceptional Items-34.505.58-10.61
    P/L Before Tax109.0362.30134.68
    Tax38.9417.3948.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.0944.9186.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.0944.9186.56
    Minority Interest-23.53-19.88-30.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates174.35169.56106.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates220.92194.59162.22
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS195.56172.26143.60
    Diluted EPS195.56172.26143.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS195.56172.26143.60
    Diluted EPS195.56172.26143.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bengal & Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
