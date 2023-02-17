Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore in December 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 3,472.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.91 crore in December 2022 up 65.21% from Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021.