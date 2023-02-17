 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore in December 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 3,472.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.91 crore in December 2022 up 65.21% from Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021.

Bengal and Assam Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,993.05 4,227.90 3,472.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,993.05 4,227.90 3,472.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,653.09 2,602.18 2,348.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.02 213.80 56.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -120.27 55.99 -141.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 372.27 358.19 328.92
Depreciation 113.66 110.16 105.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 640.18 617.07 573.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.10 270.51 201.18
Other Income 19.95 12.31 11.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.05 282.83 212.83
Interest 129.16 116.93 107.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.89 165.90 105.23
Exceptional Items -14.13 -23.10 6.66
P/L Before Tax 136.76 142.80 111.89
Tax 50.40 42.62 41.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.37 100.18 70.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.37 100.18 70.82
Minority Interest -31.78 -19.79 -25.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 185.32 109.66 99.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 239.91 190.05 145.21
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 212.38 168.24 128.55
Diluted EPS 212.38 168.24 128.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 212.38 168.24 128.55
Diluted EPS 212.38 168.24 128.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
