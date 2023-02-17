English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore in December 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 3,472.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.91 crore in December 2022 up 65.21% from Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 212.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 128.55 in December 2021.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,951.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.63% returns over the last 6 months and 57.65% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,993.054,227.903,472.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,993.054,227.903,472.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,653.092,602.182,348.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.02213.8056.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-120.2755.99-141.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost372.27358.19328.92
    Depreciation113.66110.16105.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses640.18617.07573.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.10270.51201.18
    Other Income19.9512.3111.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.05282.83212.83
    Interest129.16116.93107.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.89165.90105.23
    Exceptional Items-14.13-23.106.66
    P/L Before Tax136.76142.80111.89
    Tax50.4042.6241.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.37100.1870.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.37100.1870.82
    Minority Interest-31.78-19.79-25.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates185.32109.6699.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates239.91190.05145.21
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS212.38168.24128.55
    Diluted EPS212.38168.24128.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS212.38168.24128.55
    Diluted EPS212.38168.24128.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am