Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,993.05 crore in December 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 3,472.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.91 crore in December 2022 up 65.21% from Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 212.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 128.55 in December 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,951.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.63% returns over the last 6 months and 57.65% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,993.05
|4,227.90
|3,472.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,993.05
|4,227.90
|3,472.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,653.09
|2,602.18
|2,348.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|74.02
|213.80
|56.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-120.27
|55.99
|-141.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|372.27
|358.19
|328.92
|Depreciation
|113.66
|110.16
|105.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|640.18
|617.07
|573.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|260.10
|270.51
|201.18
|Other Income
|19.95
|12.31
|11.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|280.05
|282.83
|212.83
|Interest
|129.16
|116.93
|107.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|150.89
|165.90
|105.23
|Exceptional Items
|-14.13
|-23.10
|6.66
|P/L Before Tax
|136.76
|142.80
|111.89
|Tax
|50.40
|42.62
|41.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|86.37
|100.18
|70.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|86.37
|100.18
|70.82
|Minority Interest
|-31.78
|-19.79
|-25.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|185.32
|109.66
|99.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|239.91
|190.05
|145.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|212.38
|168.24
|128.55
|Diluted EPS
|212.38
|168.24
|128.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|212.38
|168.24
|128.55
|Diluted EPS
|212.38
|168.24
|128.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited