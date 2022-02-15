Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,472.54 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,472.54 crore in December 2021 up 7.22% from Rs. 3,238.65 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021 down 35.6% from Rs. 225.49 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021 down 43.65% from Rs. 565.73 crore in December 2020.
Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 128.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 199.62 in December 2020.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,483.05 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,472.54
|3,379.50
|3,238.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,472.54
|3,379.50
|3,238.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,348.69
|2,154.40
|1,883.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.48
|61.46
|65.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-141.97
|-56.73
|-70.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|328.92
|316.29
|314.20
|Depreciation
|105.98
|107.44
|109.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|573.26
|526.75
|491.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|201.18
|269.90
|445.45
|Other Income
|11.65
|13.62
|10.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|212.83
|283.52
|456.12
|Interest
|107.60
|115.37
|114.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|105.23
|168.15
|341.35
|Exceptional Items
|6.66
|1.97
|40.18
|P/L Before Tax
|111.89
|170.12
|381.53
|Tax
|41.07
|58.79
|126.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.82
|111.33
|255.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.82
|111.33
|255.39
|Minority Interest
|-25.25
|-27.50
|-112.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|99.63
|41.94
|82.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|145.21
|125.76
|225.49
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|128.55
|111.34
|199.62
|Diluted EPS
|128.55
|111.34
|199.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|128.55
|111.34
|199.62
|Diluted EPS
|128.55
|111.34
|199.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited