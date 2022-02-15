Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,472.54 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,472.54 crore in December 2021 up 7.22% from Rs. 3,238.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2021 down 35.6% from Rs. 225.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.81 crore in December 2021 down 43.65% from Rs. 565.73 crore in December 2020.

Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 128.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 199.62 in December 2020.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,483.05 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months.