Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore in December 2020 up 18.41% from Rs. 2,735.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.49 crore in December 2020 up 233.04% from Rs. 67.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.73 crore in December 2020 up 102.56% from Rs. 279.29 crore in December 2019.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 199.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 59.94 in December 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,419.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.87% over the last 12 months.