Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore in December 2020 up 18.41% from Rs. 2,735.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.49 crore in December 2020 up 233.04% from Rs. 67.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.73 crore in December 2020 up 102.56% from Rs. 279.29 crore in December 2019.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 199.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 59.94 in December 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,419.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.87% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,238.652,808.252,735.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,238.652,808.252,735.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,883.601,641.041,634.29
Purchase of Traded Goods65.4952.9852.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-70.7925.4742.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost314.20264.76289.65
Depreciation109.61107.1096.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses491.10443.69448.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax445.45273.21170.99
Other Income10.6713.8311.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax456.12287.05182.34
Interest114.77133.41148.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax341.35153.6433.58
Exceptional Items40.1820.710.81
P/L Before Tax381.53174.3534.39
Tax126.1467.275.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.39107.0729.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period255.39107.0729.25
Minority Interest-112.15-50.71-7.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates82.2557.0946.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates225.49113.4667.71
Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS199.62100.4459.94
Diluted EPS199.62100.4459.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS199.62100.4459.94
Diluted EPS199.62100.4459.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bengal & Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:22 am

