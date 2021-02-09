Bengal & Assam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,238.65 crore in December 2020 up 18.41% from Rs. 2,735.20 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.49 crore in December 2020 up 233.04% from Rs. 67.71 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.73 crore in December 2020 up 102.56% from Rs. 279.29 crore in December 2019.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 199.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 59.94 in December 2019.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,419.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.87% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,238.65
|2,808.25
|2,735.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,238.65
|2,808.25
|2,735.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,883.60
|1,641.04
|1,634.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|65.49
|52.98
|52.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-70.79
|25.47
|42.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|314.20
|264.76
|289.65
|Depreciation
|109.61
|107.10
|96.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|491.10
|443.69
|448.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|445.45
|273.21
|170.99
|Other Income
|10.67
|13.83
|11.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|456.12
|287.05
|182.34
|Interest
|114.77
|133.41
|148.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|341.35
|153.64
|33.58
|Exceptional Items
|40.18
|20.71
|0.81
|P/L Before Tax
|381.53
|174.35
|34.39
|Tax
|126.14
|67.27
|5.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|255.39
|107.07
|29.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|255.39
|107.07
|29.25
|Minority Interest
|-112.15
|-50.71
|-7.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|82.25
|57.09
|46.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|225.49
|113.46
|67.71
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|199.62
|100.44
|59.94
|Diluted EPS
|199.62
|100.44
|59.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|199.62
|100.44
|59.94
|Diluted EPS
|199.62
|100.44
|59.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited