Benares Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.72 crore, up 67.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.72 crore in September 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 up 512.71% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2022 up 125.4% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2021.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 22.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2021.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 2,763.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.93% returns over the last 6 months and 56.72% over the last 12 months.