Benares Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore, up 263.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore in September 2021 up 263.26% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 116.01% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2021 up 219.23% from Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2020.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 23.29 in September 2020.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,960.45 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.63% returns over the last 6 months and 68.28% over the last 12 months.