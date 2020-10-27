Benares Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 73.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Benares Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in September 2020 down 73.97% from Rs. 11.22 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2020 down 565.5% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2020 down 211.83% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2019.
Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,224.60 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and -9.29% over the last 12 months.
|Benares Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.92
|0.56
|11.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.92
|0.56
|11.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.39
|0.04
|1.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.69
|0.47
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|2.36
|2.88
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.69
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|1.29
|5.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.79
|-5.28
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.48
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-4.80
|0.36
|Interest
|0.27
|0.21
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-5.01
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.02
|-5.01
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.99
|-1.27
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.03
|-3.75
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.03
|-3.75
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.29
|-28.96
|5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-23.29
|-28.96
|5.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.29
|-28.96
|5.00
|Diluted EPS
|-23.29
|-28.96
|5.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:22 am