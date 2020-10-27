Benares Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 73.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in September 2020 down 73.97% from Rs. 11.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2020 down 565.5% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2020 down 211.83% from Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2019.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,224.60 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and -9.29% over the last 12 months.