Benares Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore, up 46.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore in March 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 196.47% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2022 up 67.24% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 23.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in March 2021.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 2,433.70 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.