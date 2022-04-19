English
    Benares Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore, up 46.34% Y-o-Y

    April 19, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Benares Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore in March 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 up 196.47% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2022 up 67.24% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

    Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 23.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in March 2021.

    Benares Hotels shares closed at 2,433.70 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 100.65% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.1219.2711.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.1219.2711.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.381.711.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.612.581.87
    Depreciation1.551.581.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.367.364.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.216.021.52
    Other Income0.060.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.276.031.57
    Interest0.090.130.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.185.901.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.185.901.34
    Tax1.141.490.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.034.411.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.034.411.02
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3433.927.87
    Diluted EPS23.3433.927.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.3433.927.87
    Diluted EPS23.3433.927.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Benares Hotels #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:22 pm
