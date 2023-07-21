Benares Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore in June 2023 up 28.3% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 up 38.91% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2022.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 48.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.90 in June 2022.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 5,518.65 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.85% returns over the last 6 months and 180.18% over the last 12 months.