English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Benares Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Benares Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.47 crore in June 2023 up 28.3% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 up 38.91% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2022.

    Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 48.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.90 in June 2022.

    Benares Hotels shares closed at 5,518.65 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.85% returns over the last 6 months and 180.18% over the last 12 months.

    Benares Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4727.5019.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4727.5019.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.082.481.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.343.172.72
    Depreciation1.491.481.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6410.627.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.919.755.97
    Other Income0.640.490.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5610.246.16
    Interest0.090.090.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.4710.156.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.4710.156.07
    Tax2.162.561.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.307.594.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.307.594.54
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.4758.3734.90
    Diluted EPS48.4758.3734.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.4758.3734.90
    Diluted EPS48.4758.3734.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Benares Hotels #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!