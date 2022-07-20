Benares Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore, up 415.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore in June 2022 up 415.44% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 299.4% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2022 up 746.22% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 34.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.50 in June 2021.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,980.00 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.56% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.