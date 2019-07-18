Benares Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore in June 2019 up 18.33% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2019 up 44.5% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019 up 26.59% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2018.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2018.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,458.00 on July 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 12.83% over the last 12 months.