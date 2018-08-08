Benares Hotels standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 9.96 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.96 18.05 7.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.96 18.05 7.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.15 1.56 0.92 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 1.28 0.97 -- Employees Cost 2.55 2.16 2.48 Depreciation 1.26 2.12 0.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.63 5.83 4.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 5.41 -1.06 Other Income 0.39 0.03 0.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 5.44 -0.54 Interest 0.11 0.11 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 5.33 -0.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.36 5.33 -0.54 Tax 0.10 0.53 -0.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 4.80 -0.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 4.80 -0.36 Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 36.89 -2.79 Diluted EPS 2.01 36.89 -2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 36.89 -2.79 Diluted EPS 2.01 36.89 -2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited