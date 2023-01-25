 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Benares Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Benares Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 66.36% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.

Benares Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.26 17.72 19.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.26 17.72 19.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.33 1.72 1.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.99 2.84 2.58
Depreciation 1.49 1.51 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.62 8.07 7.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.84 3.57 6.02
Other Income 0.33 0.50 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.17 4.08 6.03
Interest 0.09 0.09 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.08 3.98 5.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.08 3.98 5.90
Tax 2.79 1.01 1.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.29 2.97 4.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.29 2.97 4.41
Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.74 22.84 33.92
Diluted EPS 63.74 22.84 33.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.74 22.84 33.92
Diluted EPS 63.74 22.84 33.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited