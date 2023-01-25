English
    Benares Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Benares Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 66.36% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.

    Benares Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2617.7219.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2617.7219.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.331.721.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.992.842.58
    Depreciation1.491.511.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.628.077.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.843.576.02
    Other Income0.330.500.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.174.086.03
    Interest0.090.090.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.083.985.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.083.985.90
    Tax2.791.011.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.292.974.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.292.974.41
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.7422.8433.92
    Diluted EPS63.7422.8433.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.7422.8433.92
    Diluted EPS63.7422.8433.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
