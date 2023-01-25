Benares Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 46.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 66.36% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2021.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 63.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.92 in December 2021.

