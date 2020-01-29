Benares Hotels Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in December 2019 up 18.14% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2019 up 47.13% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2019 up 36.64% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2018.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 40.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 27.38 in December 2018.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,447.85 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 4.39% over the last 12 months.