Benares Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 21.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in December 2018 up 21.78% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 up 42.89% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2018 up 47.19% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2017.

Benares Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 27.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 19.16 in December 2017.

Benares Hotels shares closed at 1,386.00 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 7.55% over the last 12 months.