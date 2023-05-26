English
    BEML Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.94 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BEML are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,387.94 crore in March 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 1,683.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.22 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 134.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.26 crore in March 2023 up 31.94% from Rs. 232.12 crore in March 2022.

    BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 37.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.30 in March 2022.

    BEML shares closed at 1,410.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.

    BEML
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,387.941,036.971,683.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,387.941,036.971,683.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials651.72465.38866.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks86.15124.2692.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost202.06214.30210.96
    Depreciation16.0215.8916.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.96141.35283.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.0375.79214.28
    Other Income19.212.791.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.2478.58215.91
    Interest12.2112.0410.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax278.0366.54205.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax278.0366.54205.65
    Tax119.81--71.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.2266.54134.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.2266.54134.50
    Equity Share Capital41.6441.6441.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,353.37----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.9915.9832.30
    Diluted EPS37.9915.9832.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.9915.9832.30
    Diluted EPS37.9915.9832.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

