BEML Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,066.42 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,066.42 crore in March 2020 down 22.07% from Rs. 1,368.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.33 crore in March 2020 up 14.85% from Rs. 162.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.31 crore in March 2020 down 35.57% from Rs. 262.78 crore in March 2019.

BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 44.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 38.96 in March 2019.

BEML shares closed at 626.70 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.