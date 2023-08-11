BEML Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.91 crore, down 13.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.91 crore in June 2023 down 13.79% from Rs. 669.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.64 crore in June 2023 up 9.34% from Rs. 82.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.99 crore in June 2023 up 10.94% from Rs. 55.01 crore in June 2022.

BEML shares closed at 1,981.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.70% returns over the last 6 months and 29.05% over the last 12 months.