BEML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore in June 2022 up 48.38% from Rs. 451.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.33 crore in June 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.01 crore in June 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 61.97 crore in June 2021.

BEML shares closed at 1,434.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.