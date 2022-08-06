BEML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BEML are:
Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore in June 2022 up 48.38% from Rs. 451.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.33 crore in June 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.01 crore in June 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 61.97 crore in June 2021.
BEML shares closed at 1,434.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|BEML
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|669.18
|1,683.59
|451.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|669.18
|1,683.59
|451.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|394.16
|866.18
|277.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.50
|92.93
|-56.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|212.57
|210.96
|209.69
|Depreciation
|16.09
|16.21
|16.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.50
|283.04
|101.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.64
|214.28
|-98.14
|Other Income
|0.54
|1.63
|19.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.10
|215.91
|-78.62
|Interest
|11.23
|10.27
|14.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.33
|205.65
|-92.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-82.33
|205.65
|-92.83
|Tax
|--
|71.15
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.33
|134.50
|-92.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.33
|134.50
|-92.83
|Equity Share Capital
|41.64
|41.64
|41.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.77
|32.30
|-22.29
|Diluted EPS
|-19.77
|32.30
|-22.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.77
|32.30
|-22.29
|Diluted EPS
|-19.77
|32.30
|-22.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited