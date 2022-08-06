 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BEML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BEML are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore in June 2022 up 48.38% from Rs. 451.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.33 crore in June 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.01 crore in June 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 61.97 crore in June 2021.

BEML shares closed at 1,434.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.

BEML
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.18 1,683.59 451.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.18 1,683.59 451.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 394.16 866.18 277.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.50 92.93 -56.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 212.57 210.96 209.69
Depreciation 16.09 16.21 16.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.50 283.04 101.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.64 214.28 -98.14
Other Income 0.54 1.63 19.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.10 215.91 -78.62
Interest 11.23 10.27 14.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -82.33 205.65 -92.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -82.33 205.65 -92.83
Tax -- 71.15 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -82.33 134.50 -92.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -82.33 134.50 -92.83
Equity Share Capital 41.64 41.64 41.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.77 32.30 -22.29
Diluted EPS -19.77 32.30 -22.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.77 32.30 -22.29
Diluted EPS -19.77 32.30 -22.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BEML #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.