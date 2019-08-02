BEML Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 581.07 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BEML are:
Net Sales at Rs 581.07 crore in June 2019 up 27.8% from Rs. 454.68 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.85 crore in June 2019 up 39.6% from Rs. 160.34 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.19 crore in June 2019 up 49.23% from Rs. 132.33 crore in June 2018.
BEML shares closed at 844.95 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.01% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 04:28 pm