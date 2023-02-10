 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEML Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BEML are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 1,133.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2022 down 15.9% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 116.09 crore in December 2021.

BEML
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,036.97 804.86 1,133.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,036.97 804.86 1,133.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 465.38 587.60 605.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 124.26 -160.23 58.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 214.30 210.83 219.60
Depreciation 15.89 16.00 16.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 141.35 124.79 175.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.79 25.87 57.98
Other Income 2.79 1.25 41.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.58 27.12 99.48
Interest 12.04 10.77 20.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.54 16.35 79.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.54 16.35 79.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.54 16.35 79.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.54 16.35 79.12
Equity Share Capital 41.64 41.64 41.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.98 3.93 19.00
Diluted EPS 15.98 3.93 19.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.98 3.93 19.00
Diluted EPS 15.98 3.93 19.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited