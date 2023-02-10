BEML Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 1,133.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2022 down 15.9% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 116.09 crore in December 2021.