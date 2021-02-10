BEML Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 728.21 crore, up 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.21 crore in December 2020 up 4.99% from Rs. 693.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.25 crore in December 2020 up 506.85% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.92 crore in December 2020 up 66.21% from Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2019.

BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2019.

BEML shares closed at 969.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.08% returns over the last 6 months and 1.23% over the last 12 months.