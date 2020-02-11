App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 61
BJP+ : 9

Need 27 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BEML Q3 profit plummets 91% to Rs 4cr

The consolidated income of the company during October-December period dropped to Rs 699.15 crore, from over Rs 926.05 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector undertaking BEML on Tuesday reported a 90.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 4.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 due to lower income. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 46.20 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during October-December period dropped to Rs 699.15 crore, from over Rs 926.05 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

BEML Ltd (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) was established as a public sector undertaking to manufacture rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bengaluru complex.

Close

The government owns 54 per cent of the total equity capital of the company, while rest 46 per cent is held by public, financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks and employees.

related news

BEML serves country's core sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure. The company operates under three major business verticals viz, mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.

Shares of BEML were trading at Rs 984.75 in afternoon trade on BSE, higher by 2.80 per cent over its previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #BEML #earnings #Q3 #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.