BEML profit narrows to Rs 98 cr in June quarter

BEML Ltd on August 2 reported narrowing of its consolidated profit to Rs 98.21 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 162.56 crore in the year-ago period, BEML Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during June 2019 quarter increased to Rs 589.10 crore, compared with Rs 457.91 crore a year ago.