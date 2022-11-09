 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEML Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 804.86 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:

Net Sales at Rs 804.86 crore in September 2022 down 19.55% from Rs. 1,000.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2022 up 52.53% from Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 40.16 crore in September 2021.

BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in September 2021.

BEML shares closed at 1,533.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.83% returns over the last 6 months and -3.97% over the last 12 months.

BEML
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 804.86 669.18 1,000.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 804.86 669.18 1,000.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 587.60 394.16 519.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -160.23 -12.50 56.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 210.83 212.57 219.81
Depreciation 16.02 16.11 16.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.86 130.73 178.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.78 -71.89 9.95
Other Income 1.25 0.76 13.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.03 -71.13 23.40
Interest 10.77 11.23 12.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.26 -82.36 10.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.26 -82.36 10.66
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.26 -82.36 10.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.26 -82.36 10.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.26 -82.36 10.66
Equity Share Capital 41.64 41.64 41.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 -19.78 2.56
Diluted EPS 3.90 -19.78 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 -19.78 2.56
Diluted EPS 3.90 -19.78 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:02 pm
