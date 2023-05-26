BEML Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.94 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,387.94 crore in March 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 1,683.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.69 crore in March 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 133.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.76 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 231.07 crore in March 2022.

BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 37.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.04 in March 2022.

BEML shares closed at 1,410.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.