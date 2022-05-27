 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEML Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.58 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.58 crore in March 2022 down 5.11% from Rs. 1,774.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.45 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 157.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.07 crore in March 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 207.16 crore in March 2021.

BEML EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.78 in March 2021.

BEML shares closed at 1,259.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.

BEML
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,683.58 1,133.09 1,774.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,683.58 1,133.09 1,774.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 866.15 605.68 755.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 92.93 58.15 416.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 211.62 219.81 207.95
Depreciation 16.23 16.64 18.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 283.17 175.15 218.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.48 57.65 156.35
Other Income 1.36 40.96 31.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.84 98.61 188.26
Interest 10.27 20.10 12.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.57 78.51 175.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 204.57 78.51 175.82
Tax 71.15 -- 18.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.42 78.51 157.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.42 78.51 157.81
Minority Interest 0.04 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.45 78.51 157.81
Equity Share Capital 41.64 41.64 41.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.04 18.85 37.78
Diluted EPS 32.04 18.85 37.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.04 18.85 37.78
Diluted EPS 32.04 18.85 37.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
