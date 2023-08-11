English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BEML Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 576.91 crore, down 13.79% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:

    Net Sales at Rs 576.91 crore in June 2023 down 13.79% from Rs. 669.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.01 crore in June 2023 up 8.92% from Rs. 82.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.33 crore in June 2023 up 10.34% from Rs. 55.02 crore in June 2022.

    BEML shares closed at 1,981.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.70% returns over the last 6 months and 29.05% over the last 12 months.

    BEML
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations576.911,387.94669.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations576.911,387.94669.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials273.98651.72394.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.1986.15-12.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost209.08202.06212.57
    Depreciation15.6516.0416.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.20161.21130.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.19270.76-71.89
    Other Income1.2018.960.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-64.98289.72-71.13
    Interest10.0312.2111.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-75.01277.51-82.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-75.01277.51-82.36
    Tax--119.82--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.01157.69-82.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.01157.69-82.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-75.01157.69-82.36
    Equity Share Capital41.6441.6441.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.0137.87-19.78
    Diluted EPS-18.0137.87-19.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.0137.87-19.78
    Diluted EPS-18.0137.87-19.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BEML #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!