BEML Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore in June 2022 up 48.38% from Rs. 451.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.36 crore in June 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.02 crore in June 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 62.97 crore in June 2021.

BEML shares closed at 1,434.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.

BEML
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.18 1,683.58 451.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.18 1,683.58 451.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 394.16 866.15 277.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.50 92.93 -56.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 212.57 211.62 210.23
Depreciation 16.11 16.23 16.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.73 283.17 102.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.89 213.48 -99.11
Other Income 0.76 1.36 19.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.13 214.84 -79.80
Interest 11.23 10.27 14.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -82.36 204.57 -94.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -82.36 204.57 -94.01
Tax -- 71.15 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -82.36 133.42 -94.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -82.36 133.42 -94.01
Minority Interest -- 0.04 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -82.36 133.45 -94.01
Equity Share Capital 41.64 41.64 41.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.78 32.04 -22.57
Diluted EPS -19.78 32.04 -22.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.78 32.04 -22.57
Diluted EPS -19.78 32.04 -22.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
