BEML Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore, up 48.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:
Net Sales at Rs 669.18 crore in June 2022 up 48.38% from Rs. 451.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.36 crore in June 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.02 crore in June 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 62.97 crore in June 2021.
BEML shares closed at 1,434.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|BEML
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|669.18
|1,683.58
|451.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|669.18
|1,683.58
|451.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|394.16
|866.15
|277.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.50
|92.93
|-56.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|212.57
|211.62
|210.23
|Depreciation
|16.11
|16.23
|16.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.73
|283.17
|102.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.89
|213.48
|-99.11
|Other Income
|0.76
|1.36
|19.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.13
|214.84
|-79.80
|Interest
|11.23
|10.27
|14.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.36
|204.57
|-94.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-82.36
|204.57
|-94.01
|Tax
|--
|71.15
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.36
|133.42
|-94.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.36
|133.42
|-94.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.04
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-82.36
|133.45
|-94.01
|Equity Share Capital
|41.64
|41.64
|41.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.78
|32.04
|-22.57
|Diluted EPS
|-19.78
|32.04
|-22.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.78
|32.04
|-22.57
|Diluted EPS
|-19.78
|32.04
|-22.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited