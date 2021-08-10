BEML Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 451.00 crore, up 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.00 crore in June 2021 up 15.51% from Rs. 390.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2021 up 29.84% from Rs. 134.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.97 crore in June 2021 up 40.51% from Rs. 105.85 crore in June 2020.

BEML shares closed at 1,331.45 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.38% returns over the last 6 months and 95.20% over the last 12 months.