BEML Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 580.02 crore, up 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.02 crore in June 2019 up 27.97% from Rs. 453.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.21 crore in June 2019 up 39.59% from Rs. 162.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 68.22 crore in June 2019 up 49.2% from Rs. 134.28 crore in June 2018.

BEML shares closed at 844.95 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.01% over the last 12 months.