BEML Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 1,133.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.30 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 78.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.25 crore in December 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 115.25 crore in December 2021.