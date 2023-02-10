English
    BEML Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BEML are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,036.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 1,133.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.30 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 78.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.25 crore in December 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 115.25 crore in December 2021.

    BEML
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,036.97804.861,133.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,036.97804.861,133.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials465.38587.60605.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks124.26-160.2358.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost214.30210.83219.81
    Depreciation15.9116.0216.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.40124.86175.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.7225.7857.65
    Other Income2.621.2540.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3427.0398.61
    Interest12.0410.7720.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.3016.2678.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.3016.2678.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.3016.2678.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.3016.2678.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates66.3016.2678.51
    Equity Share Capital41.6441.6441.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.923.9018.85
    Diluted EPS15.923.9018.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.923.9018.85
    Diluted EPS15.923.9018.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
