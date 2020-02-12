BEML Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 692.85 crore, down 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.85 crore in December 2019 down 24.76% from Rs. 920.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019 down 90.82% from Rs. 46.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.18 crore in December 2019 down 60.85% from Rs. 82.19 crore in December 2018.

BEML EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

BEML shares closed at 968.35 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.13% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.