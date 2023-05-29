Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.14 crore, down 41.91% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.14 crore in March 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 44.58% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 36.36% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.

    Bemco Hydraulic EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.76 in March 2022.

    Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 598.55 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 82.26% over the last 12 months.

    Bemco Hydraulics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.149.3027.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.149.3027.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.279.8011.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.46-6.816.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.963.032.75
    Depreciation0.190.190.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.491.862.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.691.234.35
    Other Income0.12-0.110.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.821.114.47
    Interest0.390.430.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.420.683.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.420.683.69
    Tax0.630.140.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.790.553.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.790.553.23
    Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.182.5114.76
    Diluted EPS8.182.5114.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.182.5114.76
    Diluted EPS8.182.5114.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am