Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in March 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 23.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 up 194.28% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 14.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in March 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 275.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.

Bemco Hydraulics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.78 19.53 23.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.78 19.53 23.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.45 10.66 9.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.04 1.12 5.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.75 2.89 2.85
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.93 1.43 2.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.35 3.19 3.24
Other Income 0.13 0.20 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.47 3.39 3.38
Interest 0.79 0.45 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.69 2.94 2.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.69 2.94 2.85
Tax 0.46 1.57 1.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.23 1.38 1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.23 1.38 1.10
Equity Share Capital 2.19 2.19 2.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.76 6.29 5.02
Diluted EPS 14.76 6.29 5.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.76 6.29 5.02
Diluted EPS 14.76 6.29 5.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
