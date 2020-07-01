Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 49.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in March 2020 down 49.97% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 102.68% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 60.95 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)