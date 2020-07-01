App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 49.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in March 2020 down 49.97% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 102.68% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 60.95 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)

Bemco Hydraulics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12.038.7424.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.038.7424.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.824.257.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.63-0.819.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.631.932.51
Depreciation0.100.250.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.041.533.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.811.591.96
Other Income0.080.150.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.891.742.50
Interest0.590.620.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.301.121.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.301.121.89
Tax0.330.360.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.761.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.761.30
Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.163.486.64
Diluted EPS-0.163.486.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.163.486.64
Diluted EPS-0.163.486.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Bemco Hydraulic #Bemco Hydraulics #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results

