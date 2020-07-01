Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 49.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in March 2020 down 49.97% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 102.68% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 down 63.87% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.
Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 60.95 on June 18, 2020 (BSE)
|Bemco Hydraulics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.03
|8.74
|24.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.03
|8.74
|24.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.82
|4.25
|7.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.63
|-0.81
|9.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.63
|1.93
|2.51
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.25
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|1.53
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|1.59
|1.96
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.15
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|1.74
|2.50
|Interest
|0.59
|0.62
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|1.12
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|1.12
|1.89
|Tax
|0.33
|0.36
|0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.76
|1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.76
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|2.19
|2.19
|2.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|3.48
|6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|3.48
|6.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|3.48
|6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|3.48
|6.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am