Bemco Hydraulic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore, up 158.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.05 crore in March 2019 up 158.63% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019 up 677% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019 up 134.19% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.36 in March 2018.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 100.80 on April 26, 2019 (BSE)