Bemco Hydraulic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore, up 85.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore in December 2020 up 85.3% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020 up 136.54% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020 up 65.83% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2019.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 144.30 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.30% returns over the last 6 months and 46.13% over the last 12 months.