    Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore, up 158.03% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore in September 2022 up 158.03% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 2894.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 374.44% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 14.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

    Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 335.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.04% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.015.346.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.015.346.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.805.646.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-3.30-5.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.662.522.44
    Depreciation0.210.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.262.151.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.85-1.910.50
    Other Income0.200.270.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.06-1.650.67
    Interest0.400.380.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.65-2.030.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.65-2.030.02
    Tax0.38-0.42-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.27-1.610.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.27-1.610.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.27-1.610.11
    Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.96-7.370.50
    Diluted EPS14.96-7.370.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.96-7.370.50
    Diluted EPS14.96-7.370.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

