Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore, up 158.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore in September 2022 up 158.03% from Rs. 6.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 2894.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 374.44% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 14.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 335.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.04% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.