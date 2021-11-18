Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, down 66.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in September 2021 down 66.93% from Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 95.39% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021 down 79.12% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2020.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.79 in September 2020.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 258.35 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)