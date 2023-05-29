Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.24 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.24 crore in March 2023 down 42.09% from Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 55.02% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 down 44.68% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2022.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.36 in March 2022.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 598.55 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 82.26% over the last 12 months.