Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.77 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.77 crore in March 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 24.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022 up 193.82% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2022 up 43.15% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 18.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.25 in March 2021.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 275.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.