Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 317.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in June 2023 up 317.13% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 up 223.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 332.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.37 in June 2022.

Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 687.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.33% returns over the last 6 months and 94.93% over the last 12 months.