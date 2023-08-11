English
    Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 317.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bemco Hydraulics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in June 2023 up 317.13% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2023 up 223.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 332.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

    Bemco Hydraulic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.37 in June 2022.

    Bemco Hydraulic shares closed at 687.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.33% returns over the last 6 months and 94.93% over the last 12 months.

    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2917.245.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2917.245.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.619.605.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.96-1.31-3.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.813.142.52
    Depreciation0.170.190.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.772.792.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.82-1.91
    Other Income0.120.110.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.092.93-1.65
    Interest0.410.490.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.682.44-2.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.682.44-2.03
    Tax0.690.63-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.991.81-1.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.991.81-1.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.991.81-1.61
    Equity Share Capital2.192.192.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.118.26-7.37
    Diluted EPS9.118.26-7.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.118.26-7.37
    Diluted EPS9.118.26-7.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

