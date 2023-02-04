Bemco Hydraulic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore, down 51.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore in December 2022 down 51.84% from Rs. 20.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.58% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.